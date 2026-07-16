EMS stocks in demand; Dixon, Kaynes, Cyient DLM rally up to 7%; here's why

Electronic manufacturing services (EMS) stocks price movement

Shares of electronic manufacturing services (EMS) companies were in demand, surging up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade.

Dixon Technologies (India) (Dixon), Cyient DLM and Kaynes Technology India rallied between 3 per cent and 7 per cent. Syrma SGS Technology, Amber Enterprises India and PG Electroplast were up in the range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent in intra-day deals. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.30 per cent at 77,419.48 at 09:24 AM.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates In the past month, Dixon surged 20 per cent. Cyient DLM spurted 19 per cent and PG Electroplast soared 15 per cent, while Syrma rallied 10 per cent and Kaynes gained 8 per cent, as against less than 1 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

What's driving EMS stocks on Thursday? The Union Cabinet granted approvals to two key schemes: i) the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme with an outlay of ₹62,500 crore, as an extension to Smartphone PLI 1.0; and ii) ISM 2.0 with a budgeted outlay of ₹1.3 trillion. The Union Cabinet approved India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 with a ₹1.27 trillion outlay, shifting focus from semiconductor fabrication and packaging to building the entire ecosystem across chip design, equipment, materials, specialty chemicals and R&D. Compared with ISM 1.0’s flat 50 per cent fiscal support, ISM 2.0 recalibrates incentives to 40 per cent for silicon fabs, 35 per cent for display/compound fabs and advanced packaging, 25 per cent for conventional packaging, while introducing 30 per cent incentives for semiconductor equipment/materials and up to 75 per cent support for R&D and talent development.

ISM 2.0 marks a strategic shift from capacity creation to ecosystem development, broadening the beneficiary universe beyond fabs to equipment, materials, design and precision engineering players. The scheme should accelerate domestic value addition and strengthen the long-term outlook for semiconductor and EMS companies such as Kaynes, Dixon, Avalon, Syrma, Amber, Cyient DLM alongwith companies participating in the semiconductor supply chain, said ICICI Securities in a note. Kaynes participated in ISM 1.0 with its Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) investments wherein it shall benefit from ecosystem development plans in ISM 2.0. Dixon earlier announced plans to venture in display fab which remains to be seen if it goes ahead with it. Avalon recently transitioned into the highly specialized semiconductor equipment manufacturing sector. Also apart from these, companies investing in chip design and allied industries such as PCBs, Industrials gases, speciality chemicals, etc. shall be beneficial. From electronics industry perspective, ecosystem development shall support overall industry growth, the brokerage firm said.

ISM 2.0 version is likely to focus more on exports and domestic value addition, incentivising smartphone manufacturers with rates at 2.25–5 per cent and an additional incentive of 1.5 per cent linked to domestic sourcing of components, said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities. For Dixon, the brokerage firm anticipates potential margin upside, but believes the excitement could be contained vis-à-vis the previous scheme given it now comes off a higher base of FY26 for incentives on incremental sales (versus FY20 earlier) and analysts understanding that competitive dynamics in export markets could be substantially different than the Indian market. That said, this PLI extension incentivises its backward integration initiatives and opens doors to exports, answering questions around future growth, the brokerage firm said.