Equirus ropes in Aletheia's Jim Walker; Bajaj Alts gets Sebi nod for PMS

Equirus ropes in Aletheia’s Jim Walker as global economic advisor

Equirus Securities has expanded its strategic partnership with Aletheia Capital by appointing veteran economist Jim Walker as Global Economic Advisor. Walker is currently Chief Economist at Aletheia and was previously founder of Asianomics Group and chief economist at CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets. His appointment is intended to strengthen Equirus’ global macro research capabilities for institutional clients.

Bajaj Alts gets Sebi approval for PMS

Bajaj Finserv’s alternative investment management arm Bajaj Alts has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for starting portfolio management services (PMS). It said that the PMS will focus on high-networth individuals by offering differentiated strategies. “The PMS license marks a strategic step in our journey to build a differentiated investment platform for discerning investors,” said Lakshmi Iyer, group president investments, and managing director & chief executive officer, Bajaj Alts.