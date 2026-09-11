Equities extend losing streak to five weeks as crude oil, FII selling weigh

Equity benchmark indices extended their losing streak to five weeks on Friday, as rising oil prices and renewed selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled the markets down.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex closed the week down about 2 per cent each to end at the lowest levels since June 11. The decline for the five consecutive weeks resulted in nearly 5 per cent fall in the two benchmark indices.

The Sensex ended the week 2.27 per cent lower at 74,782, while the Nifty 50 declined 2.1 per cent to 23,398, as markets reacted to the escalating US-Iran tensions and the subsequent rise in oil prices.

"Domestic equities ended the week decidedly lower, extending the corrective trend, as an energy-led inflation narrative dominated sentiment. Crude oil sustaining above the $100 per barrel mark, on continued hostilities and retaliatory action in West Asia, remained the central variable through the week. Compounding the pressure, the fund flow environment turned increasingly challenging as expectations of synchronised monetary tightening gained traction," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments. The broader market continued to outperform, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 declining 1.4 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively, during the week. The ongoing weekly decline is the longest in five months. The previous longest losing streak lasted six weeks and ended on April 3, when the indices had fallen about 12 per cent as the onset of the US-Iran conflict spooked global markets.

Selloff in the just-ended week was broad-based, as all major sectors, except for pharma and healthcare, logged weekly losses. Nifty Realty logged the biggest decline at 6.5 per cent. Nifty IT was down 5.8 per cent, followed by about 2 per cent fall in Nifty Metal, Nifty Oil & Gas, and Nifty Financial Services. The continued decline in the market came as foreign investors resumed selling after a brief period of net buying in July-August. In September (as of Thursday), FIIs have pulled out nearly 8,000 crore (as of Thursday). On Friday, Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower despite starting the session down nearly 1 per cent. The recovery, according to experts, was driven by a drop in crude oil prices and buying in blue-chip HDFC Bank and IT stocks. Sensex ended the day down 0.16 per cent, while Nifty 50 declined 0.34 per cent.