Equity, debt, gold: Where should investors put money in an uncertain market

Equity markets have seen increased volatility over the past year. During this period, the Sensex has fallen nearly 4 per cent. Short-duration debt, on the other hand, has delivered a return of about 5.38 per cent.

The commodity market has also seen volatility. Gold and silver rose sharply before witnessing a recent correction. In such an environment, it has become difficult for investors to decide which asset class they should allocate money to.

This uncertainty has brought the focus back on diversification — spreading investments across different asset classes.

Multi-asset allocation funds have drawn investor attention in this backdrop. These funds invest across asset classes such as equity, debt, commodities and cash through a single portfolio. The objective is to reduce dependence on any one asset class and keep the portfolio balanced across different market cycles.

Investor interest rises in multi-asset funds According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), investors put Rs 3,753 crore into multi-asset allocation funds in July. This marked the 59th straight month of inflows into the category. Among hybrid funds, multi-asset allocation funds have emerged as the fastest-growing category. The asset base of this category rose 58.3 per cent over one year. Over three years, it increased 501.8 per cent. The category has also delivered healthy returns. According to data available with Value Research, the category’s average return was 12.91 per cent over one year, 15.48 per cent over three years and 13.04 per cent over five years.

Asset allocation or asset selection: What matters more? The importance of asset allocation has increased, but it is not a substitute for asset selection. Different asset classes perform better in different market phases. Investors, therefore, need to decide how much money should be allocated to equity, debt, commodities and other assets. Sanjay Bembalkar, head of equity, Union Mutual Fund, said, “The first step in investing is proper asset allocation. It is difficult to consistently predict the next winning asset class. A multi-asset strategy allows investors to invest across assets and also gives the flexibility to alter allocation when market conditions change. This brings discipline to investing and reduces the need to take frequent tactical decisions.”

Gurmeet Singh Chawla, managing director, Master Portfolio Services, said asset allocation had become more important than stock-picking in the current environment. Amid interest-rate uncertainty, geopolitical risk and market volatility, it had become more important to decide the share of each asset in the portfolio. According to him, allocation may play a larger role in portfolio performance than identifying the next multibagger stock. Harshad Borawake, head of research and fund manager at Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, does not fully agree that allocation is more important than selection. According to him, both play separate roles. Allocation decides how much risk should be taken in each asset class, while selection determines how better returns can be generated within the chosen asset class.

How multi-asset funds help across market cycles The key feature of a multi-asset strategy is that it combines different asset classes in one portfolio. These assets are influenced by different factors and, therefore, do not perform in the same way at all times. Equity is influenced by earnings and valuations. Debt is affected by interest rates and the credit cycle. Gold is influenced by the dollar, real interest rates and uncertainty. In silver, industrial demand also plays an important role. Borawake said allocations across these asset classes in a multi-asset fund could be changed according to market conditions and valuations. This reduces excessive dependence on any one asset class and can help limit the depth of portfolio losses during sharp market declines.

Bembalkar said assets such as equity and debt largely derive value from cash flows, while assets such as gold and silver are influenced more by demand and supply. Combining different assets can, therefore, improve risk balance in a portfolio. However, the purpose is not to eliminate market risk completely. The objective of a multi-asset strategy is to make the portfolio more balanced and resilient while participating in different market cycles. Periodic rebalancing can make the strategy more effective. How should retail investors decide asset allocation? There is no single formula for asset allocation for retail investors. The right mix depends on age, risk appetite, investment horizon, financial goals and liquidity needs. It is, therefore, better to decide allocation at the portfolio level rather than looking at each asset class in isolation.

Chawla said, “Young investors with long-term goals can have a higher allocation to equity, while investors nearing their goals should increase the debt portion to bring stability to the portfolio. An allocation of about 10-20 per cent to gold can be maintained as a hedge. Other assets may also be included, but their share should be limited.” Bembalkar said the same allocation cannot be right for every investor. Along with age, investors must also consider risk appetite, investment period, existing portfolio and liquidity requirements. For investors who do not have the experience or time to decide allocation themselves, multi-asset funds can be a structured option as they provide professional management and periodic rebalancing.

When and how should investors rebalance? Experts said investors should review their portfolio every six months. Allocation should also be reviewed if there is a significant change in income, financial goals or risk appetite. However, investors should avoid changing allocations frequently only because of market volatility. According to Borawake, rebalancing should be based on a material deviation from the planned allocation, not market movement alone. It may not be necessary to rebalance immediately after small changes, as this could increase tax and transaction costs. Bembalkar also said a six-monthly portfolio review was appropriate. The objective should not be to react to short-term market movements but to check whether the portfolio is still aligned with the investor’s goals and risk appetite.

In multi-asset funds, such rebalancing is done by the fund manager. This reduces the need for investors to track different asset classes constantly or buy and sell frequently on their own. Are multi-asset funds suitable for investors? Experts said multi-asset funds can be useful for retail investors who do not have the time or experience to invest separately across different asset classes. These funds invest in equity, debt and commodities such as gold and silver, while allocation changes and rebalancing are handled by the fund manager according to market conditions. Chawla said this reduces the need for investors to constantly track markets and valuations. However, these funds may not always outperform pure equity funds in a bull market. Their real benefit lies in balancing risk and providing a relatively stable investment experience.