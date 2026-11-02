Equity LTCG tax evolution in India: A timeline of policy shifts since 2003

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has recommended that the government scrap long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equity investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), news agency Reuters reported on Monday. The market regulator has also proposed tax relief for domestic mutual fund investors who sell their existing holdings to reinvest in other schemes.

The recommendations come amid sustained foreign investor outflows and growing concerns over the tax burden on equity investments. The government has yet to accept the proposals.

Here's how the tax has evolved over the years, from its abolition in 2004 to its reintroduction in 2018 and the subsequent rate hike in 2024.

Before 2003: LTCG taxation was in place Before the exemption introduced in 2003, long-term capital gains from listed equities were taxable under the Income-tax Act, subject to the applicable provisions and rates. The tax treatment varied according to the nature of the security and the investor. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), the earlier regulatory category for overseas portfolio investors (merged into FPIs in 2014), were also subject to capital gains taxation under the provisions applicable to them. February 28, 2003: Temporary LTCG exemption introduced Finance Minister Jaswant Singh announced in the Union Budget 2003-04 a temporary exemption for listed equities acquired on or after March 1, 2003, and sold after being held for at least one year. The exemption was intended to give a boost to capital markets and encourage investment in equities.

July 8, 2004: LTCG tax abolition announced Under the new UPA government, Finance Minister P Chidambaram announced a more comprehensive change in the Union Budget 2004-05. He proposed abolishing LTGC tax on securities transactions altogether and replacing it with a Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on stock exchange transactions. The proposed STT rate was 0.15 per cent of the value of the security, payable by the buyer. The government also proposed reducing the tax rate on short-term capital gains from securities to a flat 10 per cent. The new framework became operational from October 1, 2004. Section 10(38) of the Income-tax Act provided an exemption for qualifying long-term gains from listed equity shares, provided the sale transaction was chargeable to STT.

2017: Exemption conditions tightened The tax-free regime came under the scrutiny after concerns emerged that some investors were using it to pass off unaccounted money as tax-free capital gains. To address this, the Finance Act, 2017, amended Section 10(38) of the Income-tax Act. Under the revised rules, investors buying equity shares on or after October 2004, would generally qualify for the LTCG exemption only if STT had been paid both at the time of purchase and sale. In June 2017, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a notification listing the transactions that would be exempt from the additional STT requirement, subject to certain safeguards.

February 1, 2018: LTCG tax reintroduced Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced the return of LTCG tax on listed equities in the Union Budget 2018-19, bringing an end to the 14-year tax exemption. The government proposed a 10 per cent tax on annual long-term capital gains exceeding ₹1 lakh. Unlike some other capital gains provisions, investors would not get the benefit of indexation, which adjusts the purchase price of an asset for inflation while calculating taxable gains. A new Section 112A was introduced to bring long-term gains from listed equity shares, equity-oriented mutual funds and units of business trusts back under the tax net.

The new tax framework became applicable from April 1, 2018, for financial year 2018-19. Qualifying long-term gains exceeding ₹1 lakh from listed equity shares, equity-oriented mutual funds and business trust units attracted tax at 10 per cent under Section 112A. The exemption continued to be conditional on STT requirements. Unlike the earlier tax-free regime, investors now had to pay both STT on applicable transactions and income tax on qualifying long-term gains above the annual threshold. July 23, 2024: LTCG tax increased to 12.5 per cent Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the LTCG tax rate on qualifying listed equities from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent in the Union Budget 2024-25. At the same time, she increased the annual exemption threshold from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh. The changes came into effect immediately, applying to transfers made on or after July 23, 2024.

The Budget also raised the short-term capital gains tax rate on qualifying STT-paid equity shares, equity-oriented mutual funds and business trust units from 15 per cent to 20 per cent. 2026: Calls for LTCG relief return to the policy debate The debate over the tax burden on equity investments has resurfaced amid concerns about foreign portfolio outflows and the relative attractiveness of Indian markets. On July 20, 2026, the government told the Lok Sabha that there was no proposal under consideration to abolish LTCG tax on equities. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary also said the 12.5 per cent rate applied equally to domestic retail investors and FPIs.