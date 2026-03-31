Equity mutual fund inflows cool as investors shift to safer bets in FY26

Net inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes moderated in financial year 2025-26 (FY26), after scaling new highs in the past two years. Inflows stood at about ₹3 trillion till February, nearly 27 per cent lower than the FY25 tally, as choppy markets dented lump-sum investments and slowed new fund launches.

FY26 was a weak year for the equity market in terms of performance, as the Nifty 50 fell 5.1 per cent and Sensex declined 7.1 per cent.

The moderation in equity flows, however, was offset by strong inflows into hybrid funds and gold ETFs, which have risen by around ₹1 trillion this year. The two fund categories, which had together raked in ₹1.3 trillion in FY25, have garnered ₹2.38 trillion as of February in FY26. The data for March is due in the second week of April.