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Equity mutual fund inflows surge 56% in March as investors buy the dip

Equity mutual fund inflows rose sharply in March, supported by record SIP contributions and strong retail participation despite market correction and volatility

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Net inflows in March, excluding new fund offering (NFO) collections, stood at a highest-ever ₹38,503 crore for any calendar month
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 7:27 PM IST
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Equity mutual fund (MF) schemes saw a sharp rise in fresh investments in March, with investors stepping in to buy amid the sharp market correction. Net inflows came in at an eight-month high of ₹40,450 crore last month, as gross inflows surged to a record high of nearly ₹84,000 crore.
 
Net inflows last month were up 56 per cent month-on-month and the highest since July 2025, when investors had deployed ₹42,702 crore. "The surge in inflows reflects sustained retail engagement through SIP contributions, year-end portfolio allocations, and investors using recent market corrections as an opportunity to deploy incremental capital into equities," said Himanshu Srivastava, principal research, Morningstar Investment Research India.
 
Net inflows in March, excluding new fund offering (NFO) collections, stood at a highest-ever ₹38,503 crore for any calendar month.
 
The domestic equity market witnessed a sharp decline in March, weighed down by the US-Iran conflict. The benchmark Nifty 50 index ended the month over 11 per cent lower.
 
Systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions, which scaled a new all-time high of ₹32,087 crore in March, also supported equity MF inflows.
 
"Despite heightened volatility driven by geopolitical developments, domestic investors have remained steadfast, continuing to invest with conviction. This structural shift towards systematic investing augurs well for the long-term stability and depth of India’s capital markets," said Navneet Munot, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC AMC.
 
Venkat Chalasani, chief executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), said equity inflows, which remained positive for the 61st consecutive month, reflect "sustained investor confidence in long-term wealth creation".
 
Flexicap funds garnered the highest inflows among all equity fund categories at ₹10,054 crore. Small-cap and mid-cap schemes followed, attracting ₹6,264 crore and ₹6,064 crore, respectively.
 
In the hybrid space, multi-asset allocation funds received the highest inflows at ₹5,213 crore. At the same time, investors pulled out ₹21,114 crore from arbitrage funds.
 
Debt funds recorded net outflows of nearly ₹3 trillion, with investors pulling money out across categories. "Fixed income saw massive outflows due to seasonally tight liquidity with institutional business. All funds in this category closed negative due to spike in yields coupled with liquidity pressure," said Anand Vardarajan, chief business officer, Tata Asset Management.
 
The sharp outflows from debt funds, along with mark-to-market losses across schemes, led to a decline in industry assets. Total assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹73.7 trillion at the end of March, down over 10 per cent month-on-month.
 

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Topics :equityMutual FundsSIP

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

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