Shares of newly-listed initial public offerings (IPOs) ESDS Software Solution Dhoot Transmission and Milky Mist Dairy Food were locked at the 10 per cent upper circuits in Friday's trade. In the process, these stocks also hit new highs on the BSE.

ESDS Software Solution stock was locked at the 10 per cent upper circuit, a new high at ₹1,716.35, on the BSE. In the past week, the stock zoomed 92 per cent. It skyrocketed 300 per cent against its issue price of ₹429. The company made its stock market debut on September 5, 2026.

ESDS, clarifying its price movement said there is no undisclosed price-sensitive information or any impending announcement/corporate action required to be informed to the Stock Exchanges at this point that may affect the price/volume behaviour in the company’s scrip.

Further, the company said it is not aware of any specific reason for the significant movement in the price of its security. The equity shares of the company were listed on the Stock Exchanges on September 04, 2026, and the movement in the price and volume of the security is consistent with trading activity typically observed in a newly listed security. Such movement is purely market driven and may be attributable to a combination of factors, including prevailing market conditions. The management of the company is in no way connected with the movement in the share price, ESDS said. According to analysts at Choice Institutional Equities, ESDS offers one of the most compelling listed opportunities to gain exposure to India’s structural cloud, data-centre and AI infrastructure build-out, supported by its full-stack capabilities across cloud, managed infrastructure and datacentre services. Growth is underpinned by capacity expansion, deeper customer monetisation and operating leverage, with the $1.25 billion AI contract adding a significant new leg to the earnings trajectory.

Meanwhile, the share price of Dhoot Transmission was locked at the 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,727.35 on the BSE. Currently, the stock price of the auto components & equipment company quoted 98 per cent over its issue price of ₹871 per share. It listed on August 17, 2026. In the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), Dhoot Transmission said the company saw a very strong growth of nearly 50 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Revenue from wiring harness grew 44.6 per cent, year-on-year (YoY), and revenue from the non-wiring harness business grew by 67.7 per cent. Electric vehicle (EV) revenue in the same quarter grew 79 per cent for the company, bringing the overall contribution of EV revenue to 27 per cent of the company’s total revenue up from 24 per cent last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins improved 110 basis points to 15 per cent as compared to Q4 FY2026. Key raw materials like Copper, Brass continued its upward trend in the first 5 months of the year but the pace of increase was slower than the previous year, the company said in the Q1 earnings conference call. Meanwhile, the electrification trend is aiding growth in the wiring harness and non-wiring harness business to the company. To add to this, the addition of customers and products will also be a strong positive in the years to come. The management is confident of delivering another strong year of 25 per cent-30 per cent of growth.

Share price of Milky Mist Dairy Food was frozen at the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹293.30 on the BSE. The stock price of the dairy products company zoomed 110 per cent against its issue price of ₹ 140 per share. The company made stock market debut on August 18, 2026. Milky Mist said it commissioned a new Skyr and Greek yoghurt production facility at its existing facility in Perundurai, Tamil Nadu, adding 150 tonnes/day or 54,750 tonnes of annual production capacity. The company currently has 5,580 tonnes of annual yoghurt capacity, operating at 62 per cent utilisation and producing 3,447 tonnes annually, while current yoghurt production stands at 15–20 tonnes/day.