ESDS shares hit 5% lower circuit as Q1 PAT halves; up 310% from IPO price

Shares of ESDS Software Technologies hit the 5 per cent lower price band on Friday after the company's June quarter report card, as its consolidated profit more than halved on a sequential basis.

ESDS shares were listed on the bourses earlier this month on September 4, delivering multibagger gains of over 300 per cent to IPO investors. Based on today's low and issue price of ₹429, ESDS IPO investors are currently enjoying a 310 per cent return in less than a month despite today's fall.

The company is an AI-enabled provider of cloud, managed services, Data Centre infrastructure and software solutions in India.

In today's trade, ESDS Software shares hit a low of ₹1,757.65 as against the last close of ₹1,850.15 on the BSE, and were locked in the 5 per cent lower circuit with sharp selling pressure seen in the counter. Both exchanges saw only 'sell' orders so far. ESDS Q1 Results In the first earnings presentation since listing, ESDS Software posted a 56.57 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in the consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹29.27 crore for Q1 FY27 from ₹67.41 crore in the preceding quarter ended March 31, 2026. ALSO READ: Whirlpool of India zooms 33% in 3 days; what's driving stock price? Meanwhile, year-on-year, the profit rose by 14 per cent from ₹25.68 crore posted in the same period last year.

The revenue from operations declined 20 per cent QoQ to ₹133.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 from ₹167.5 crore in the previous quarter, while it rose 7.30 per cent from ₹124.58 crore reported in the same period a year ago. ESDS IPO details ESDS IPO was available for bidding from August 28 to September 1, garnering a bumper response from investors. ESDS Software Solution IPO price band was fixed at ₹408 to ₹429 per share. The offer received bids for 1.67 billion shares as against 12.35 million shares on offer, according to NSE data, resulting in 135.88 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota was booked the most at 261.51 times, followed by the non-institutional investor (NII) segment, which received 192.94 times subscription. Finally, the retail portion was subscribed 39.64 times.