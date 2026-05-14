Eternal, Maruti can rally up to 30%, says Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Eternal

The analyst explains that the weekly chart displays a higher high and higher low pattern, suggesting a likely rally toward ₹270-₹310 levels in the short- to mid-term. The higher-end of the anticipated target price by the analyst implies a potential upside of around 30.3 per cent from current levels. The anticipated target price implies a possible 61.8 per cent retracement level of the fall from ₹368 to ₹214, he explains. As a trading strategy, Muthuselvaraj suggests to hold the stock with a stop at ₹215 for the anticipated target prices on the upside. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Maruti Suzuki India Last Close: ₹13,103 Eternal stock is showing a positive momentum after correcting 42 per cent from its peak of ₹368, believes Muthuselvaraj M of Mirae Asset Sharekhan.The analyst explains that the weekly chart displays a higher high and higher low pattern, suggesting a likely rally toward ₹270-₹310 levels in the short- to mid-term. The higher-end of the anticipated target price by the analyst implies a potential upside of around 30.3 per cent from current levels.The anticipated target price implies a possible 61.8 per cent retracement level of the fall from ₹368 to ₹214, he explains.As a trading strategy, Muthuselvaraj suggests to hold the stock with a stop at ₹215 for the anticipated target prices on the upside.Last Close: ₹13,103

Muthuselvaraj believes that At current levels, the stock is trading near its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at ₹13,216, and showing some strength. The analyst reckons that a break above ₹14,057 (38 per cent retracement between 17,370 and ₹12,240) could push the stock toward ₹15,180-₹15,980 levels. This implies a potential upside of around 22 per cent from its last close. Reaffirming his positive stance on the stock, the analyst highlight positive signal from the key momentum oscillator. "The daily Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) positive crossover near the zero line indicates short-term buying," he explains. As a trading strategy, Muthuselvaraj expects strong support for Maruti stock around ₹12,800 levels, and a stop at ₹12,240. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Muthuselvaraj believes that Maruti Suzuki stock is in a consolidation phase, correcting 30 per cent from its peak and forming a daily triangle pattern.At current levels, the stock is trading near its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at ₹13,216, and showing some strength.The analyst reckons that a break above ₹14,057 (38 per cent retracement between 17,370 and ₹12,240) could push the stock toward ₹15,180-₹15,980 levels. This implies a potential upside of around 22 per cent from its last close.Reaffirming his positive stance on the stock, the analyst highlight positive signal from the key momentum oscillator."The daily Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) positive crossover near the zero line indicates short-term buying," he explains.As a trading strategy, Muthuselvaraj expects strong support for Maruti stock around ₹12,800 levels, and a stop at ₹12,240.

Eternal, the parent company of widely popular food delivery partner Zomato, stock has slipped 3.7 per cent to ₹238 per cent thus far in May, while auto major Maruti Suzuki India has dipped 1.6 per cent. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index has declined 2.4 per cent to 23,413 levels amid market volatility triggered by uncertain geopolitical worries.However, on a year-till-date basis both the large-cap shares - Eternal and Maruti Suzuki have underperformed the NSE Nifty and plunged up to 21 per cent as against a mere 3 per cent fall on the Nifty.Going ahead, technical analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan is bullish on both Eternal and Maruti Suzuki, and expects these stocks to rally up to 30 per cent from current levels. Here's why, he explains.Technical outlook on Eternal, Maruti Suzuki by Muthuselvaraj M, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.Last Close: ₹238