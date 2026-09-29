Eternal on radar as quick commerce regains momentum: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk is bullish on QC platforms in 2QFY27 with improving growth momentum, as competitive intensity moderates and demand benefits from festive seasonality.

Eternal is focus: Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk is bullish on QC platforms in 2QFY27. | (Photo: Company Website)