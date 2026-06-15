DIIs raised stake in these 34 stocks for 8 consecutive quarters; full list

Domestic Institutional Investors have increased stake in 34 Nifty 500 stocks such as - Adani Power, Paytm and Eternal among others - quarter-after-quarter after March 2024, shows shareholding data.

DII shopping spree: Domestic institutional investors increased equity holding in 34 Nifty 500 stocks in every single quarter after March 2024. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)