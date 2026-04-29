Eternal's stock hinges on delivering robust guidance amid growth push

Blinkit’s NOV increased to ₹14,390 crore, up 8.2 per cent Q-o-Q and 95.4 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by MTC which has doubled Y-o-Y. Dark store addition was at 216 versus 211 last quarter, taking the total to 2,243 stores. Contribution margin decreased to 5.4 per cent, down 10 bps Q-o-Q and adjusted Ebitda margin as share of NOV improved 30 bps Q-o-Q to 0.3 per cent.

Management focus remains on achieving growth, while following pricing discipline. Hyperpure revenue declined 8.6 per cent Q-o-Q and 46.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹980 crore, while Ebitda was at ₹5 crore. Going-out NOV was up 46 per cent Y-o-Y and revenue rose 21 per cent Y-o-Y, however, while losses narrowed down sequentially to ₹81 crore from ₹121 crore in the previous quarter, it was higher than year-ago loss of ₹47 crore. Over the next three years, Hyperpure could reach $1 billion in topline, with 4-5 per cent adjusted Ebitda margin (about ₹450 crore annual profit).