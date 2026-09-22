Eternal rallies 8% in five straight days; stock zooms 60% from March low

Eternal share price movement

Eternal's share price hit a 11-month high of ₹339.80, up 1.4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals backed by heavy volume. The stock quoted higher for the fifth straight trading day, gaining almost 8 per cent. The market price of the food delivery (FD) and quick commerce (QC) platform company quoted at its highest level since October 2025. It hit a record high of ₹368.40 on October 16, 2025.

The stock price of Eternal zoomed 60 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹212.55 touched on March 16, 2026.

At 12:20 PM, Eternal quoted 1 per cent higher at ₹338.40, against a 0.27 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped 1.5 times with a combined 14.31 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Eternal – Management commentary at Jefferies Forum Eternal is the Indian technology holding company that owns platforms like Zomato (food delivery), Blinkit (quick commerce), Hyperpure, and District (going-out). The management remains confident of 20 per cent medium-term growth, supported by an expanding total addressable market (TAM) led by demographic shifts, rising incomes, and a shift from home cooking culture to delivery. Bistro (cloud kitchen format) is Eternal’s response to the value segment, using a differentiated model rather than subsidising the existing proposition. Eternal management at the Jeffries Forum said that key differentiators are assortment depth, hyperlocal inventory and reliable delivery. Tier 2/3+ markets are seeing strong traction as Blinkit provides access to assortment that is often unavailable locally, while quick delivery drives incremental consumption.

The management retained its long-term guidance of 5-6 per cent adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins (per cent net order value (NOV)), driven by better take rates from category expansion, inflation-led average order value (AOV) growth and operating leverage. The company does not see higher order values as a prerequisite for margin expansion. The management believes that while competitive discounting has periodically intensified, consumer behaviour appears increasingly influenced by reliable delivery & product availability rather than pricing alone. District is the next growth optionality in the underpenetrated going-out market, spanning restaurants, movies, sports and concerts. The management expects supply aggregation and the creation of latent demand to expand the category over time.

Further, the management said AI is currently being deployed primarily as a cost-efficiency lever, with revenue opportunities expected to emerge over time. They believe Eternal's leadership position and deep supply-chain moats position it well for agentic commerce, with better service discovery likely favouring reliable platforms. Elara Capital view on Eternal In the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), FD growth was resilient despite liquid petroleum gas (LPG)-led disruption in the food industry, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved through lower fixed costs per order. QC posted robust NOV growth, driven by store expansion and improving contribution margins, although analysts at Elara Capital expect growth to gradually normalize as store additions moderate.