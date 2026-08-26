Eternal share price movement

Eternal’s (formerly Zomato) share price hit a 10-month high of ₹331.95, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals.

The stock price of the food delivery (FD) and quick commerce (QC) platform company quoted at its highest level since October 2025. It hit a 52-week high of ₹368.40 on October 16, 2025.

In the past two months, the stock price of Eternal rallied 28 per cent. It bounced back 56 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹212.55 touched on March 12, 2026.

At 09:59 AM, Eternal quoted 1.7 per cent higher at ₹330.55, compared to a 0.39 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

What’s driving Eternal's stock price? Eternal is the Indian technology holding company that owns platforms like Zomato (food delivery), Blinkit (quick commerce), Hyperpure, and District (going-out). Eternal opened FY27 with Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Net Order Value (NOV) up 54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹31,120 crore and adjusted revenue up 173 per cent YoY / 17 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) (66 per cent like-for-like (LFL)) to ₹20,648 crore in the June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27). Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) more than tripled YoY to ₹555 crore, with Blinkit NOV reaccelerating to 19 per cent QoQ and food delivery crossing 20 per cent YoY NOV growth after four accelerating quarters.

Blinkit posted a fifth straight quarter of adjusted EBITDA improvement (0.6 per cent of NOV), and the management now frames steady-state margin at 6 per cent of NOV (upper end of 5-6 per cent earlier). It termed Q1FY27 the peak of competitive intensity, yet more predictable, with discount-led rivals in a systemic trap, analysts at Equirus Securities said in the internet sector report. ALSO READ: Hindustan Copper OFS Day 2: Stock up 3%; | Stock Market LIVE The food delivery segment delivered another quarter of healthy growth, with GOV growth accelerating across major platforms. Eternal reported 19 per cent YoY NOV growth with record EBITDA margins of 5.5 per cent, supported by higher monthly transacting customers and improved engagement, the brokerage firm said. It has a ‘LONG’ rating on Eternal with a target price of ₹385 per share.

Food delivery remains a structurally attractive duopoly, supported by rising user penetration, increasing order frequency, and improving monetization. In quick commerce, competitive intensity is likely to remain elevated in the near term as multiple players expand networks and invests in customer acquisition; however, long-term profitability is expected to be driven by scale, density, and fulfillment efficiency, analysts at Equirus Securities said. ALSO READ: Gaja Capital shares make strong debut, list 16% above issue price Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services in its Q1FY27 result update said Eternal's food delivery business remains stable, while Blinkit continues to offer a long runway to participate in the structural shift in retail, grocery, and ecommerce. While competitive intensity remains elevated, competition is becoming more predictable, and the business model appears established, with a clearer path to structurally higher margins.