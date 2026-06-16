Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities expects both Cyient and KPIT to post muted earnings growth ahead."We expect Cyient (DET) to report a muted growth in FY27 against management guidance of mid-to-high single-digit growth. In Q4FY26, Cyient (DET) reported a 2.4 per cent c/c revenue decline (Kotak estimate: +0.6 per cent qoq). We cut FY27-28E EPS by 5-6 per cent on limited demand visibility and a patchy track record," said Chouhan.In case of KPIT Technologies, Chouhan highlights that the company has indicated that the business performance would be muted in H1FY27, impacted by ramp-downs of two of the largest SDV engagements, one each with a European and an Asian OEM.Basis this, the analyst form Kotak Securities said they lowered revenue estimates by 2-3 per cent due to the tepid near-term outlook."We value KPIT Technologies at 21x FY2027E, arriving at a Fair Value of ₹675," said Chouhan.Echoing similar views, Sunny Agrawal, Head of fundamental research at SBI Securities says that apart from Cyient and KPIT Technologies, the entire IT sector has witnessed valuation de-rating due to likely deflationary impact of AI on the business."Money would have rotated out of traditional IT services business towards AI play, which was absent in India. Moreover, with persistent FII selling in India, heavyweight sector like BFSI and IT has bear the brunt of fund outflow," explains Agrawal.Meanwhile, in the stock market, Cyient and KPIT Technologies have declined around 50 per cent each since March 2024. Among the 11 stocks, Container Corporation of India and Godrej Consumer Products too slipped over 20 per cent each.On the other hand, PNB Housing Finance has surged over 58 per cent. While FIIs pared stake in PNB Housing, DIIs raised stake in the housing finance company substantially from 6.88 per cent in March 2024 to 44.1 per cent in March 2026.Among other stocks, Agrawal highlights that Amara Raja reported flattish earnings in the last 3 years with slowdown in growth in industrial segment, as the segment shifts from lead acid to lithium battery."Commissioning of new energy vertical is also drag on margins as the revenue scales up gradually. This coupled with huge capex will drag return ratios for next few years. Flattish growth with no clear visibility in terms of transition of business towards new energy in a highly competitive volatile environment would have led to outflow of FIIs from Amara Raja," said Agrawal of SBI Securities.