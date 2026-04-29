Eternal showing positive momentum, can jump 21% in near-term; hint charts

Muthuselvaraj, research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan believes that Eternal stock is showing positive momentum after correcting by 42 per cent from its ₹368 peak.The weekly charts display a higher high and higher low pattern, suggesting a likely rally towards ₹270 - ₹310 levels in the short to mid-term, says the analyst.On the daily chart, the stock is seen trading close to its 100-day moving average (100-DMA), which stands at ₹265. The chart shows that the stock has been trading below this average since mid-November 2025.The analyst notes that the stock, however, is holding above its 20-DMA and 50-day exponential moving average, which stand at ₹249 and ₹251, respectively. Further, the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) are favourably place on the daily and weekly charts, thus indicating strong buying interest, Muthuselvaraj added."The projected target price of ₹310 is 61.8 per cent retracement level between ₹368 and ₹214," explains the analyst.