Eternal showing positive momentum, can jump 21% in near-term; hint charts

Eternal stock jumped to a two-month high of ₹265.40 on the NSE in Wednesday's trading session following the Q4 results. The stock, however, pared gains and was seen trading 1 per cent higher at ₹256 in late deals. In comparison, the Sensex too quoted off the day's high, still up 700 points around 77,600 levels. The stock market data shows that Eternal has gained around 24 per cent from its March low of ₹213. At current levels, the stock, however, trades with a loss of 8 per cent on a year-till-date basis. For the quarter ended March 2026, Eternal reported a 346 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at ₹170 crore, backed by 196.5 per cent YoY surge in consolidated revenue to ₹17,200 crore. Brokerages have retained a 'Buy' rating on Eternal stock, with marginal tweaks to share price targets post Q4 results. READ MORE Technical analyst too remains upbeat on the short-term prospects for the stock. Muthuselvaraj M, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan expects Eternal to rally up to ₹310 in the near-term. This implies an upside potential of around 21.1 per cent from current levels. Here's a detailed technical analysis on Eternal stock by Mirae Asset Sharekhan.
Eternal stock today
Current market price: ₹256
Muthuselvaraj, research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan believes that Eternal stock is showing positive momentum after correcting by 42 per cent from its ₹368 peak. The weekly charts display a higher high and higher low pattern, suggesting a likely rally towards ₹270 - ₹310 levels in the short to mid-term, says the analyst. On the daily chart, the stock is seen trading close to its 100-day moving average (100-DMA), which stands at ₹265. The chart shows that the stock has been trading below this average since mid-November 2025. The analyst notes that the stock, however, is holding above its 20-DMA and 50-day exponential moving average, which stand at ₹249 and ₹251, respectively. Further, the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) are favourably place on the daily and weekly charts, thus indicating strong buying interest, Muthuselvaraj added. "The projected target price of ₹310 is 61.8 per cent retracement level between ₹368 and ₹214," explains the analyst. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.