Eternal share price today

Shares of delivery platform company, Eternal hit an 11-month low of ₹214.15 on the BSE today, falling 3 per cent in Friday's intraday trade, on growth concerns. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.7 per cent at 74,748.47 at 02:29 PM.

In the past one month, stock price of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato, has tanked 25 per cent. The stock now quotes at its lowest level since April 11, 2025. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹189.60 on April 7, 2025.

Why is Eternal stock price under pressure?

India's food service sector is highly dependent on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), with nearly 90 per cent of the ~0.5 million organised restaurants relying on commercial cylinders because piped natural gas (PNG) access is largely limited to select metros. Most outlets maintain only limited inventory buffers; hence, a prolonged supply shortage could quickly translate to operational stress for 25-30 per cent of restaurants, according to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities. Global economies, including India, are facing severe energy crisis with crude oil, LPG, LNG , and PNG supplies disrupted due to the crisis in West Asia and the subsequent blockade at Strait of Hormuz -- a key marime route for energy supplies from the Gulf region.

For restaurants, 40-50 per cent of operating costs are fixed in nature, and even short-term closures could lead to a meaningful financial strain for operators. ALSO READ: Stock Market Crash: Sensex tanks 1,530 pts, Nifty drops 2%; Oil tops $102; ₹9.8 trn m-cap gone "Given the high level of discounting currently prevalent in the restaurant sector, operators may gradually reduce promotional intensity if operating costs continue to accelerate further," the brokerage firm said. That said, near-term pressures on order volume cannot be ruled out. Food delivery platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy, however, are unlikely to face structural disruption from such shortages. In most cases, consumers may simply shift orders to alternative restaurants.

"Zomato and Swiggy currently are not witnessing any fall in volumes but may see short-term demand pressure from LPG -dependent restaurants. In a bear case scenario, assuming disruption for 20 days, Zomato may witness 3.7 per cent impact on January to March 2026 (Q4FY26) net order volumes (NOV) with 7.1 per cent impact likely on adjusted Ebitda," said analysts at Elara Capital. Eternal is a market leader in food delivery (FD) and quick commerce (QC), two large and high growth consumer services in India. Eternal has expanded its business rapidly through a combination of organic growth and well-aligned inorganic opportunities.

In the FD bsuiness, the key risk is a sharper-than-expected slowdown in gross order value (GOV) growth. This could also result in difficulties in improving margins. The other risk is increased competition from new entrants such as Rapido, noted analysts at BNP Paribas. In QC, the key risk is higher-than-expected competition which could result in lower-than- expected orders per store per day and thus lower margins, the brokerage said. ALSO READ: The $4.6 bn mistake: How India chased silver to $120 but blinked at the dip Citing an example from China, the global brokerage said their food delivery market has seen a sharp increase in competition, and erosion of profitability which is reflected in the stock prices. Meituan, the market leader, is down 53 per cent over the last one year amid a decline in profitability. The two large incumbents (Meituan and Alibaba) were compelled to respond to the new entrant's subsidy-driven competition, the brokerage firm said.