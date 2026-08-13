Eternal zooms 36% in 2 months, nears 9-month high; what's driving stock?

Eternal share price movement

Eternal's share price gained 2 per cent at ₹319.25 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the food delivery (FD) and quick commerce (QC) platform company quoted near its nine-month high. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.23 per cent at 77,783 at 11:30 AM. With a 1.3 per cent gain, Eternal was the second largest gainer after Larsen & Toubro (L&T) among the 30-share index Sensex.

In the past two months, Eternal's stock price rallied 36 per cent. It bounced back 50 per cent from its 52-week low ₹212.55 touched on March 12, 2026. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹368.40 on October 16, 2025.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Thus far in the calendar year 2026, Eternal outperformed the market by soaring 12 per cent, compared to a 8.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. What's driving Eternal's stock price? Eternal (formerly Zomato) is an Indian technology holding company that owns platforms like Zomato (food delivery), Blinkit (quick commerce), Hyperpure, and District (going-out). As India’s digital economy expands, consumers are becoming more comfortable with app-led commerce, and convenience is moving from being a premium proposition to an everyday expectation. India’s retail market remains digitally underpenetrated. Quick commerce is still early in its evolution. Food delivery continues to have meaningful headroom as more consumers and meal occasions move online. Dining out, events, household essentials, personal care and other everyday needs are all being reshaped by digital access, reliable fulfillment and wider choice.

Quick commerce has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments within India’s retail landscape, supported by rising consumer preference for convenience, faster fulfillment and high-frequency digital purchasing behaviour. Within India’s online retail ecosystem, quick commerce witnessed a sharp increase in market penetration, with its share rising from approximately 0.23 per cent in FY20 to around 8.86 per cent in FY25. The segment is projected to contribute nearly 30-33 per cent of India’s online retail market by FY30, Eternal’s peer group company Swiggy said in its FY26 annual report. Meanwhile, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities believe, Blinkit’s net order value (NOV) growth is likely to remain robust in the foreseeable future and its margin should also continue to improve sequentially in the near term (c.50-60bps QoQ).

During the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) , Eternal added 200 dark stores, taking the total count to 2,443. Management suggested that the robust NOV growth momentum is likely to sustain over the medium term, driven by its three structural growth levers—assortment expansion (including premium 'gourmet' stores), geographic expansion and demand densification. On profitability, it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin to trend towards the upper end of its earlier 5–6 per cent steady-state, supported by improving store economics, larger store formats and operating efficiencies, while continuing to target an attractive long-term pre-tax ROCE of >40 per cent.

Meanwhile, food delivery is continuing to deliver healthy growth alongside margin expansion, supported by improving customer engagement, better monetisation and product enhancements rather than incremental promotional spending. While competitive intensity has increased with the emergence of lowprice platforms (Swiggy-owned Toing and Rapido-owned Ownly), analysts at JM Financial believe the business remains well-positioned to grow at high-teens given its execution strength, improving unit economics and limited impact from the current competitive environment. Analysts at Elara Capital believe Eternal is better placed to manage fuel-led cost pressure. Eternal’s customer base is more premium and less price-sensitive, which gives the company a higher propensity to recover cost rise through platform fees, delivery fee optimization and handling charges across both food delivery and quick commerce.