Excise policy changes across states positive for listed liquor majors

On a company level, this could translate into a 2 per cent revenue upgrade for beer makers like United Breweries (UBL) and 1 per cent revenue upgrade for spirits companies. That could mean earnings upgrades of 10-12 per cent for beer companies and 4-5 per cent for spirits players. However, more details would be necessary for full clarity on Karnataka policy.

The UP policy could also boost consumption. Radico Khaitan may be the primary beneficiary. The policy favours transparency with transactions only via portal, supports premiumisation with reduced label registration fee, and exports-led growth with reduced fees for exports. UP is also introducing a ‘Cash and Carry’ retail model to reduce credit risk for wholesalers. The base licence fee for an IMFL wholesale licence has been slashed and wholesalers will be levied a variable duty component of 0.4 per cent rather than a fixed fee.