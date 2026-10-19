Execution key for DLF to achieve ₹20,000 crore FY27 sales guidance

The group’s rental portfolio, which stands at 50 million square feet, had an occupancy of 96 per cent by area, up from 95 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Rental income (DCCDL) grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,480 crore, with office and retail rentals up 9 per cent each. The operating profit of DCCDL also increased 9 per cent, while net profit saw a 17 per cent rise to ₹750 crore. The company targets exit rentals of DCCDL at ₹6,800 crore and DLF-owned rentals (excluding Atrium Place) at ₹175 crore-₹180 crore per quarter at full potential. Elara Research has a buy rating with a target price of ₹900. The stock, according to Rahul Jain and Taran Gupta, trades at an attractive 30 per cent discount to its March 2027 estimated NAV. The brokerage prefers DLF for its downside protection and REIT-ready annuity portfolio. This is supported by 50 million square feet of operating assets, over 95 per cent average occupancy and a 27 million square feet development pipeline. This offers long-term rental growth visibility, supported by a low net debt-to-gross asset value ratio of 19 per cent.