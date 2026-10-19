Execution key for DLF to achieve ₹20,000 crore FY27 sales guidance

The company’s Q2 pre-sales dropped by 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,800 crore, though this was better than Street estimates. The sales were achieved on account of a sell-out of the new senior living project, The Aureva, Gurugram, which fetched about ₹1,900 crore. The rest came from sales of inventory in its current luxury offering, The Dahlias, pegged at ₹1,800 crore. Collections improved by 3 per cent to ₹2,600 crore, and operating cash flow grew 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,900 crore. Net cash flow was strong at ₹15,100 crore despite a dividend payout of ₹2,000 crore.
The company’s sales in H1FY27, at about ₹4,460 crore, were down 72 per cent Y-o-Y and will depend on new launches for momentum. In addition to ongoing sales at The Dahlias, the company expects the Mumbai launch to happen in Q3FY27, followed by a new luxury project in DLF Phase 4, Gurugram, in Q4FY27.