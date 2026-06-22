Expanding portfolio may bridge Kirloskar Oil's valuation gap with Cummins

KOEL reported a healthy Q4FY26 performance, with its highest-ever quarterly revenue at ₹1,530 crore, up 24 per cent year-on-year, with power generation up 30 per cent year-on-year, industrial up 24 per cent year-on-year, distribution and aftermarket up 20 per cent year-on-year, and international B2B up 10 per cent year-on-year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 27 per cent year-on-year to ₹190 crore, at an Ebitda margin of 12.6 per cent, an expansion of 30 basis points year-on-year. Net profit was ₹110 crore, while adjusted net profit, excluding the ₹9.6 crore impact of the new labour code implementation, came in at ₹120 crore, up 27 per cent year-on-year. As it challenges the market leader, analysts may consider valuation upgrades, given that it trades at a significant discount to Cummins India.