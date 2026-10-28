Expansion, sourcing gains ahead for JSW Steel as capacity and volumes rise

Comparing with adjusted ex-BPSL for Q2FY26, Q2FY27 revenue was ₹54,500 crore, up 31 per cent Y-o-Y (15 per cent Q-o-Q). The adjusted Ebitda was ₹9,940 crore, up 39 per cent Y-o-Y, comparing ex-BPSL, and up 6 per cent Q-o-Q, due to higher volumes. Adjusted net profit was ₹5,100 crore (up 10 per cent Q-o-Q).
Consolidated average selling prices (ASP) was ₹73,000/tonne (t) (₹75,780/t in Q1FY27 and ₹62,640/t (ex-BPSL) in Q2FY26).
Steel prices recovered at Q2-end as monsoon eased. Price hikes in October after price recovery through August-September 2026 will be reflected in Q3 realisations. Iron ore costs were a little higher in Q2FY27. Ore costs may be marginally higher in Q3FY27, but prices could soften as supply bottlenecks ease. Long steel prices look to be healthy in H2FY27, and flat prices recovered in Q2FY27.