Expansion, sourcing gains ahead for JSW Steel as capacity and volumes rise

There was a $10 per tonne increase in coking coal costs in Q2FY27, which was below the guidance of $12-15 per tonne of anticipated increase. Hence, Ebitda/tonne declined by ₹1,442 Q-o-Q to ₹13,566 per tonne. Adjusted Ebitda per tonne (ex-BPSL) was ₹13,326 per tonne, down 11 per cent Q-o-Q but up 24 per cent Y-o-Y, ex-BPSL pro forma, due to higher coking coal prices.