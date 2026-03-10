Export demand, margins of tile sector likely to take a hit in Q4 FY26

Overall operating profit margins were expected to be in the range of 10.5 per cent. But the attack on Iran led to a huge shock. Gas is a critical input. The conflict has hit gas supply since India receives 75 per cent of LNG through the Strait of Hormuz, which is currently a war zone, and key supplier Qatar has suspended operations due to force majeure. Morbi, Gujarat, is a key location for the industry and LNG and propane account for 70 per cent of fuel to Morbi.
The tile industry could see drops in production and drastic margin compression, as energy costs, which are usually 20–25 per cent of net sales, could spike enormously. A 5 per cent rise in fuel cost could reduce earnings per share or EPS by 5–7 per cent, and gas prices have zoomed. Moreover, kaolin (a raw material), which accounts for 25 per cent of total costs, is also higher. Indian ceramic exports to West Asia, which contribute a notable share, are also likely to dip.