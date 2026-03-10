Export demand, margins of tile sector likely to take a hit in Q4 FY26

Until the start of the Iran war, the tile and ceramics industry had been optimistic about a rebound. The industry looked set for a 4–5 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenue in FY26 and another 5–6 per cent in FY27 on domestic demand, even though exports remained under pressure due to US tariffs. A Crisil analysis suggested that domestic demand, which accounts for about two-thirds of revenue, would be driven by real estate. Increased preference for premium tiles would boost realisations as premium tiles contribute about 60 per cent.

Export revenue was expected to decline 2 per cent Y-o-Y after a sharp 15 per cent drop in FY25. This was despite exports growing 8 per cent in H1FY26; tariffs imposed by the US (which accounts for 15 per cent of overall ceramic tile exports) would be a drag. Manufacturers were exploring Vietnam, Israel, Russia and Saudi Arabia to compensate for the US shock. For 9MFY26, tile exports increased 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y to 426 million square metres (MSM). Exports to the US in December 2025 rose by 12.9 per cent Y-o-Y despite higher tariffs since September.