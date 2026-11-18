The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is not in favour of extending market trading hours as it would not necessarily improve market efficiency, with concerns around cybersecurity risks and liquidity, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 65th World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) General Assembly and Annual Meeting, Pandey said that while a global group within the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) was examining the possibility of extending trading hours, India was weighing the implications.

“At least to us, we are not really looking at it as a big priority. One has to see how to handle the cybersecurity and what will happen to liquidity as the hours increase so much. Extending market hours is not necessarily a very efficient way. For such an approach, there should be very strong reason—what are the costs and what are the risks,” said Pandey.

He flagged cybersecurity as a key concern, pointing to frequent cyber incidents in global markets. Longer trading hours could also stretch market participants and potentially affect liquidity, he said. While the buzz around longer trading hours has gathered pace globally, Sebi had returned proposals on extending market hours for derivatives trading nearly two years ago. Discussions have grown as US stock exchange Nasdaq will expand trading hours for US equities to 23 hours a day, five days a week, starting December 6. The exchange will have a one-hour maintenance pause. At the same summit, Edward Knight, executive vice-chairman of Nasdaq, said, “We feel it will serve investors better and we are looking forward to executing our plans on December 6th. 24-hour trading is already occurring. The question is does it occur in a way that investors are protected and on a platform that is resilient and has all rules and regulations that investors have come to expect. And that’s what we are going to deliver and it will be in the public interest to do it.”

At India's GIFT-IFSC in Gujarat, the NSE International Exchange also recently started operating for 23.5 hours a day. On discussions around reforms in the securities lending and borrowing mechanism (SLBM), the Sebi chairman explained that while several meetings with stakeholders had been conducted, it had been made clear that India’s framework would be transparent and not over-the-counter (OTC)-based. “We are very clear. We don't want anything that is dark pool. We don't want OTC kind of thing. We want it to be on the exchange. Hopefully we should be able to work out a model which will be pretty enthusiastic model and very transparent for the world,” he added.