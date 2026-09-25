F&O: Analyst suggests bear, bull spreads on Bank Nifty, Canara Bank

Disclaimer: This article is written by Nandish Shah, deputy vice president, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised. Derivative Strategy

1. Bear spread on Bank Nifty

Lot Size 30

Maximum profit ₹9,840 if Ban Nifty closes at or below 55,000 on September 29 expiry.

Maximum loss ₹5,160 if Bank Nifty closes at or above 55,500 on September 29 expiry.

Breakeven point ₹55,328 | Risk reward ratio 1:1.91 | Approx margin required ₹30,000

Rationale:

- Short build up is seen in the Bank Nifty Futures, where we have seen rise in Open interest with price falling 2 per cent.

- Bank Nifty has broken down on the daily chart where it closes at lowest level since June 11, 2026.

- Short term trend turned weak as Bank Nifty closed below its 5 and 11 day EMA.

- Amongst the options, aggressive call writing is seen at 55,500-56,000 levels.

Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent

2. Bull spread on Canara Bank

Buy Canara Bank (October 27 expiry) 130 Call at ₹2.26 and simultaneously sell 135 Call at ₹1.04

Lot Size 6750

Maximum profit ₹25,515 if Canara Bank closes at or above ₹135 on October 27 expiry.