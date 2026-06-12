F&O Cues: Analyst shares Bull Spread strategy on Bank Nifty, Torrent Pharma

Buy BANK NIFTY (30-June Expiry) 55,500 CALL at ₹825 & simultaneously sell 56000 CALL at ₹610

➢ Long build up is seen in the BANK NIFTY Futures, where we have seen rise in Open

interest along with price rise.

➢ Amongst the options, put writing is seen at 55,000-54,500 levels.

➢ RSI Oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

BULL SPREAD Strategy on TORRENT PHARMA

Buy (30-June Expiry) 4600 CALL at ₹98 & simultaneously sell 4700 CALL at ₹58

Lot Size 125

Maximum profit ₹7500 If TORRENT PHARMA closes at or above 4700 on 30 June expiry.

Maximum Loss ₹5000 If TORRENT PHARMA closes at or below 4600 on 30 June expiry.

Breakeven Point ₹4640

Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.5

Approx margin required ₹20000

Rationale

➢ Long build up is seen in the Torrent Pharma Futures where we have seen rise in OI with