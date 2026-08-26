F&O: Nifty sees healthy rollovers; eyes triangle breakout in Sep series

The Nifty August futures settled at 24,288, gaining 1.3 per cent amid a late surge on Tuesday. This according to analysts at Systematix Institutional Research marked its highest close across six consecutive monthly expiries. "The rollover recovered to 77.4 per cent, moving above the 3-month average for the first time since June, while cost of carry increased to 75.6 basis points (bps)," stated the report. The analysts reckon that the combination of positive price action, higher rollover and rising carry points to renewed directional conviction into September. Here are the key takeaways from F&O rollover analysis report by Systematix Instiutional Research:Nifty eyes triangle breakout: The index continues to trade within a symmetrical triangle between 23,500 and 24,700. With the triangle now approaching its apex, a decisive breakout above the 200-day moving average at 24,700 would open the path towards 26,000, says Systematix. Adding that, India VIX below 15, suggests a continued volatility compression, but a triangle breakout could trigger a sharp expansion in volatility. Key levels on Bank Nifty: The banking benchmark gained 1.3 per cent with rollover at 79.2 per cent, above its 3-month average. The index remains range-bound between 56,000–59,000, with 58,500 being the key breakout level for a sustained directional move. Market-wide positions: The report notes that broader market-wide picture remains mixed. Total market open interest (OI) contracted 4.3 per cent and cost of carry eased materially, while stock-futures rollover improved to 91.9 per cent. Systematix says indicates that the broader market is still going through a normalization phase, with fresh accumulation concentrated in specific sectors and stocks rather than being broad-based. Sectoral analysis: Realty remains the strongest accumulation theme, recording 12.5 per cent market-cap growth and 7 per cent OI expansion for the second consecutive expiry. Capital Goods emerged as the new institutional accumulation pocket. Healthcare saw selective fresh accumulation. Metals recovered strongly aided by short-covering, while IT reversed its July rally, with some long unwinding. Among individual stocks, Systematix seex the strongest positioning signal in Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), with OI up 123.4 per cent alongside a 5.9 per cent price gain. Among others, Jindal Steel, DLF, Larsen & Toubro, Nykaa and Sun Pharma are the preferred bets. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.