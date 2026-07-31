F&O strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Nifty; check details
FIIs' long-to-short ratio in the Index futures is placed at an oversold level of 0.10, suggesting a higher possibility of short covering from their side in the days to come.Nandish Shah Mumbai
Disclaimer: This article is written by Nandish Shah - deputy vice president, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised. Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD STRATEGY ON NIFTY
Buy NIFTY (11-Aug Expiry) 24300 CALL at Rs 190 & simultaneously sell 24500 CALL at Rs 102
- Maximum profit Rs 7280 If NIFTY closes at or above 24500 on 11 August expiry.
- Maximum Loss Rs 5720 If NIFTY closes at or below 24300 on 11 August expiry.
- Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.27
ALSO READ: Sensex, Nifty in August: Will bulls repeat history? 11-yr data decoded
- Approx margin required Rs 31,500
Rationale
- Short covering is seen in the NIFTY Futures, where we have seen fall in Open interest along with price rise.
- Short term trend remains strong as NIFTY is placed above its 5 and 20 day EMA.
- FIIs long to short ratio in the Index futures placed at an oversold level of 0.10, suggesting higher possibility of a short covering from their side in the days to come.
- Amongst the options, aggressive put writing is seen at 24200-24200 levels.
- RSI Oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.