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F&O strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Nifty, Shriram Finance

Here's why Nandish Shah technical research analyst of HDFC Securities recommends a 'Bull Spread' strategy on Nifty and Shriram Finance.

F&O strategy by HDFC Securities: Bull Spread recommended on Nifty and Shriram Finance.
F&O strategy by HDFC Securities: Bull Spread recommended on Nifty and Shriram Finance. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 7:16 AM IST
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Derivative strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

BULL SPREAD STRATEGY ON NIFTY

Buy NIFTY (14-July Expiry) 24200 CALL at Rs 197 & simultaneously sell 24500 CALL at Rs 73  Lot Size 65  Maximum profit ₹11,440; if NIFTY closes at or above 24500 on 14 July expiry.  Maximum Loss ₹8,060; if NIFTY closes at or below 24200 on 14 July expiry.  Breakeven Point 24324  Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.42  Approx margin required ₹31,500

Rationale:

  • Short covering is seen in the NIFTY Futures, where we have seen fall in Open interest along with price rise.
  • Short term trend remains strong as NIFTY is placed above its 5 and 20 day EMA.
  • Amongst the options, aggressive put writing is seen at 24000-24200 levels.
  • RSI Oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart.

BULL SPREAD strategy on SHRIRAM FINANCE

Buy Shriram Finance (28-July Expiry) 1080 CALL at ₹26.1 & simultaneously sell 1100 CALL at ₹18.6  Lot Size 825  Maximum profit ₹10,313; if Shriram Finance closes at or above ₹1,100 on 28 July expiry.  Maximum Loss ₹6,187; if Shriram Finance closes at or below ₹1,080 on 28 July Expiry.  Breakeven Point ₹1,087.5  Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.67  Approx margin required ₹31,000  Rationale: 
  • Long build up is seen in the Shriram Finance Futures during the week where we have seen rise in OI with price rising by 2 per cent.
  • Short term trend of the Shriram Finance stock is positive as it is placed above its 5 and 11 day EMA
  • Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline.
  • Oscillators like RSI and MFI are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, suggesting strength in current uptrend.
  Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.  (Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.) 
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Topics :F&O StrategiesF&O stockderivatives tradingMarket technicalsNifty 50Nifty F&Otechnical analysistechnical charts

First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 7:10 AM IST

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