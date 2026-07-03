F&O strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Nifty, Shriram Finance

Derivative strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
BULL SPREAD STRATEGY ON NIFTY
Buy NIFTY (14-July Expiry) 24200 CALL at Rs 197 & simultaneously sell 24500 CALL at Rs 73 Lot Size 65 Maximum profit ₹11,440; if NIFTY closes at or above 24500 on 14 July expiry. Maximum Loss ₹8,060; if NIFTY closes at or below 24200 on 14 July expiry. Breakeven Point 24324 Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.42 Approx margin required ₹31,500
Rationale:
Short covering is seen in the NIFTY Futures, where we have seen fall in Open interest along with price rise.
Short term trend remains strong as NIFTY is placed above its 5 and 20 day EMA.
Amongst the options, aggressive put writing is seen at 24000-24200 levels.
RSI Oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart.
BULL SPREAD strategy on SHRIRAM FINANCE
Buy Shriram Finance (28-July Expiry) 1080 CALL at ₹26.1 & simultaneously sell 1100 CALL at ₹18.6 Lot Size 825 Maximum profit ₹10,313; if Shriram Finance closes at or above ₹1,100 on 28 July expiry. Maximum Loss ₹6,187; if Shriram Finance closes at or below ₹1,080 on 28 July Expiry. Breakeven Point ₹1,087.5 Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.67 Approx margin required ₹31,000 Rationale:
Long build up is seen in the Shriram Finance Futures during the week where we have seen rise in OI with price rising by 2 per cent.