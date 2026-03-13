F&O Trade: Analyst suggests bear spread on Nifty for March 30; check levels

Derivative Strategy by Nandish Shah, HDFC Securities

Bull Spread Strategy on National Aluminum

Buy National Aluminium (30-March Expiry) 420 CALL at ₹11 & simultaneously sell 430 CALL at ₹8

Lot Size: 3750

Cost of the strategy: ₹3 (₹11250 per strategy)

Maximum profit: ₹26,250 if National Aluminium closes at or above 430 on 30 March expiry.

Breakeven Point: ₹423

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2.33

Approx margin required: ₹54,000

Rationale:

Long build up is seen in the NATIONAL ALUMINIUM Futures where we have seen rise in OI with price rising by 2.5 per cent.

Primary trend of the Nalco stock is positive as it is placed above its important moving averages.

Stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the daily and weekly charts.

Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in current uptrend.

Bear Spread Strategy on Nifty

Buy NIFTY (30-March Expiry) 23600 PUT at ₹402 & simultaneously sell 23,400 PUT at ₹345

Lot Size: 65

Maximum profit: ₹9,295 if NIFTY closes at or below 23,400 on 30 March expiry.

Maximum Loss: ₹3,705 If NIFTY closes at or above 23,600 on 30 March expiry.

Breakeven Point: ₹23,543

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2.51

Approx margin required: ₹31,000

Rationale: