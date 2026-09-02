F&O turnover slumps to 14-month low of ₹347 trillion in August, shows data

Average daily turnover (ADTV) in the equity derivatives segment fell to a 14-month low of ₹346.9 trillion in August, according to the data compiled from exchanges. The turnover has declined by 22 per cent from July — the sharpest month-on-month decline since December 2024.

The declines, analysts noted, are on account of the changes implemented through the closing auction session (CAS), which came into effect from August 3.

The last time the market saw a monthly fall of this magnitude was following the December 2024 series, as exchanges continued to grapple with tighter derivatives trading norms rolled out to curb speculation and frenzy in the segment.