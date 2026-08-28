Federal-Mogul Goetze surges 10% on ₹ 94 per share dividend bounty

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) share price movement

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)'s share price hit a 52-week high of ₹602, soaring 10.5 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company announced a total dividend of ₹94 per share, including a special dividend of ₹86.50 per share.

The stock price of the auto components & equipment company surpassed its previous high of ₹578.50 touched on September 8, 2025. In the past week, the stock rallied 27 per cent.

At 10:50 AM, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) quoted 9.8 per cent higher at ₹598.55, compared to a 0.45 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 6.56 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Board declares total dividend of ₹94 per share The board of directors of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) on Thursday, August 27, 2026, declared an interim dividend of ₹7.50 and a special dividend of ₹86.50 per equity share of ₹10 each of the company. ALSO READ: Nifty IT index soars 3%; LTM, Coforge, TCS, TechM gain up to 5%; here's why The company said the interim dividend and the special dividend shall be paid to those equity shareholders of the company, whose names appear either on the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, September 4, 2026, being the Record Date fixed for this purpose. The interim dividend and the special dividend will be paid on or before September 25, 2026, it added.

CareEdge Ratings view on auto ancillary sector According to CareEdge Ratings, the Indian auto ancillary industry is expected to grow by around 8-9 per cent in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) with its market size increasing from around ₹9.8 trillion in FY26 to ₹10.68 trillion in FY27. This growth is supported by healthy original equipment manufacturer (OEM) demand across major segments, increasing component content per vehicle, resilient replacement demand, higher localisation, and expanding global sourcing opportunities. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty tops 24,150; Nifty IT gains over 3% CareEdge Ratings notes that the Indian auto ancillary industry is entering a sustained investment-led growth phase, supported by expanding domestic vehicle production and increasing value addition across the automotive supply chain. The transition towards electronics-intensive and cleaner mobility platforms is expanding the addressable market for component manufacturers, while localisation initiatives are creating opportunities across segments to reduce import dependence.