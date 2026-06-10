Fertiliser stocks in demand: Chambal, FACT, Aries gain up to 5%; here's why

Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities said that fertiliser stocks outperformed the markets following the media reports on the fertiliser subsidy bill. He said that the overall outlook for the sector remains positive.

According to a Business Standard report, a senior government official has said that fertiliser is a sensitive issue, and "we don’t see prices coming down soon". Officials from the Department of Fertilisers have already met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman thrice to seek a 100 per cent increase in subsidy this year.

"They have highlighted that the fertiliser pool is narrowing and supplies are less,” the official said, adding that the government is trying to ramp up domestic production of fertiliser to any extent possible to reduce import dependence.

A 100 per cent hike would take fertiliser subsidy to a record high of ₹3.4 trillion in FY27. The previous high was ₹2.5 trillion in FY23 after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.