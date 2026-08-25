Fertiliser stocks jump up to 14% as Russia signals higher supplies to India

Fertiliser stocks spiked over 14 per cent in Tuesday’s intra-day deals after Russia indicated willingness to increase its fertiliser supplies to India’s agricultural sector.

Among the basket, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore rose the most, rallying over 14 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹894. Second biggest gainer Madras Fertilisers spiked 10.7 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹72. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers shares gained 7.5 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹128 apiece. Shares of Paradeep Phosphates and National Fertilisers gained 7.3 per cent and 7.1 per cent respectively.

The fertilisers stocks demonstrated strong buying interest despite weaker sentiment in the domestic equity market. As of 11:07 AM, Nifty 50 was down 0.34 per cent to 24,136.80, at intra-day, the benchmark index declined 0.42 per cent to 24,115.45. Similarly, BSE Sensex was down 0.27 per cent to 77,178.06 at the same time, and intra-day the 30-stock index was down 0.31 per cent to 77,178.06.

The development follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments made on Monday during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that Moscow is willing to increase its fertiliser supplies to India. The Russian President noted that bilateral trade between the two countries increased in the first half of 2026, after a decline in 2025. Jaishankar began his two-day official visit to Moscow on Sunday. He cochaired the 27th session of the India-Russia Inter-governmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation, with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. According to the Russian news agency Interfax, Putin said during the meeting that, “One of these issues – not just fuel – is the supply of mineralisers (fertilisers). We are doing everything we can to resolve the issue for Indian farmers, for agriculture; we are increasing these exports and are prepared to continue doing so“