FIIs cover shorts, net buy ₹4,711 cr index futures on Tue; a 4-month record

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money highlights that the Nifty moved above its 20-day, 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) and is now approaching its 200-day EMA, placed around 23,904.The analyst sees immediate resistance positioned near the crucial 24,000-mark, above which he expects a push towards 24,200. The near-term market outlook remains positive as long as the index holds above the 23,600–23,500 zone, says Ponmudi.On similar lines, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst of HDFC Securities pegs 24,200 as the next upside target for the Nifty, and key support at 23,600."The formation of unfilled opening upside gaps in the last couple of sessions coincides with bullish runaway gaps which are considered as uptrend continuation pattern," explains Shetti.