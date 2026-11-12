FIIs net buy ₹27,612 cr index futures in 7 days; long-short ratio nears 50%

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) long-short ratio in index futures stands at 0.45, meaning 1 long bet for every 2 short positions. The ratio is at the highest point since July 2025.

FIIs derivatives setup indicates a cautiously positive bias, says analyst at SAMCO Securities.