FIIs net sold Nifty futures for 8 straight days; OI up 41%; shows F&O data

The Nifty Put-Call-Ratio (PCR) stands near 0.71, indicating a cautious-to-negative undertone in the market, says Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities.

The NSE F&O data shows that FIIs net sold 69,369 contracts of Nifty futures in the last eight straight trading sessions.