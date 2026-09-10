FIIs' Nifty OI at 5-mth high amid ₹14,477 cr index futures sell-off in Sep

The pace at which FIIs have added short bets in index futures accelerated in the last three trading sessions, says Dharmesh Bhatt, Head-Derivatives Research at Systematix Institutional Research.

FII index-futures change reads unambiguously bearish when shorts are added at a fast pace, says Dharmesh Bhatt of Systematix.