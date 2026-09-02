FIIs pile up 2.5 lakh index shorts; analysts decode Sep market outlook

Nifty big moves after consolidation. (Data source: SAMCO Securities)

According to Gaikar's findings, there were only eight such instances during this long period, following which the Nifty one-month forward return averaged 1.2 per cent, with the Nifty ending higher in five of the eight instances.Adding that the three-month picture was considerably more striking: returns ranged from -29.34 per cent to +12.06 per cent, with six of the eight instances witnessing a move of more than 5 per cent in either direction."The message is therefore less about direction and more about magnitude. Historically, periods of extreme calm have not necessarily indicated whether the next major move would be upward or downward, but they have often preceded a meaningful increase in market movement," says Gaikar.