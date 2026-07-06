FIIs turn net buyers in 2nd half of June; favour financials, construction

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the second half of the month, investing around ₹14,109 crore in equities, bringing back momentum in sectors such as financial services, construction, consumer durables, real estate and healthcare, according to data by the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).

In contrast, the first fortnight of June had witnessed a net outflow of ₹63,450 crore from Indian equities.

At the end of June, the assets under custody by FIIs stood at ₹68.64 trillion in equities.

On the back of the buying sentiment in the second half of the month, the total outflows in June from equities stood at ₹49,340 crore.

In the second fortnight, a trend reversal was seen in financial services which lodged net buying to the tune of ₹14,634 crore compared to a net outflow of ₹11,263 crore in the first half. Construction and consumer services followed with net buying in the second half at ₹3,484 crore and ₹3,081 crore, respectively — compared to outflows of ₹603 crore and ₹1,852 crore in the first half. Among other sectors with significant net buying were consumer durables, realty, services and healthcare. However, metals & mining and power sectors continued to see high outflows with ₹4,371 crore and ₹3,743 crore worth net selling, respectively, in the second half of the month.