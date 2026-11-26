Achievement of financial goals and liquidity needs are more common reasons for mutual fund (MF) redemptions than equity market volatility, according to a survey of 678 mutual fund distributors (MFDs) by Wealthy, in association with Monitor Deloitte.

The survey found that 45 per cent of distributors cited achievement of financial goals as a reason for client redemptions, while 40 per cent pointed to liquidity needs. Poor returns were cited by 35 per cent and market falls by 30 per cent. A shift to better investment alternatives was another reason, cited by 33 per cent of respondents.

"Investors whose investments are linked to specific financial goals, such as children's education, retirement or buying a home, tend to remain invested for longer periods. The fact that achieving financial goals is the most frequently cited reason for redemption (45 per cent) reinforces the importance of goal-based investing in sustaining long-term investment behaviour," the report noted.