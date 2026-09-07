Financial stocks attracted a third of FPI haul in August, shows data

Financial stocks accounted for a little over a third of foreign inflows that went into domestic stocks in August — largely in line with their weighting in benchmark indices.

Last month, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) injected ₹29,628 crore into the Indian securities market, their second straight month of buying.

Financial services stocks were the biggest draw, attracting ₹10,494 crore followed by consumer services (₹8,417 crore), according to sectoral inflow data analysed by Primeinfobase.com.

Healthcare, information technology, and consumer durables also logged inflows exceeding ₹3,900 crore each. Meanwhile, telecommunication bore the brunt of selling, with FPIs pulling out ₹4,983 crore across the month, followed by fast-moving consumer goods (₹1,916 crore outflows), oil, gas & consumable fuels (₹1,761 crore), and power (₹1,553 crore). Realty and others also recorded modest outflows.