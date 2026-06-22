Buy in Cash: ₹5,285 Stop Loss: ₹4,955 Target: ₹5,700 Fine Organic Industries is showing a strong bullish setup after breaking out of a prolonged consolidation zone around the ₹4,950 level. On the weekly chart, the stock has also delivered a decisive breakout above a long-term falling trendline, indicating a structural shift from bearish to bullish momentum. Price action continues to form a clear higher-high, higher-low structure, reflecting sustained buying interest and strengthening trend dynamics. The stock is trading above all key moving averages, highlighting strong underlying momentum. RSI is currently near 74, indicating robust strength and continued participation from buyers. Additionally, the stock is trading close to its previous swing high and 52-week high zone near ₹5,494, which appears poised for a breakout. A sustained move above current levels could drive the stock towards ₹5,700. Traders can consider buying at ₹5,285 with a stop loss at ₹4,955, which coincides with the 10-week EMA support zone.
AIA Engineering
Buy in Cash: ₹4,687 Stop Loss: ₹4,404 Target: ₹5,000; ₹5,100 AIA Engineering continues to exhibit strong bullish momentum after witnessing a decisive breakout from a prolonged consolidation range near the ₹4,150 zone. The breakout above this key resistance level marked a significant trend continuation signal, following which the stock surged nearly 16% within just a few trading sessions. After this sharp rally, the stock underwent a healthy pullback towards its short-term moving averages, particularly the 20-week EMA, where buying interest re-emerged. The subsequent rebound confirms that the earlier breakout level is now acting as a strong support base. Price action remains firmly above all major moving averages, while the stock is currently trading near its 52-week high, suggesting further upside potential. A breakout above the recent highs could pave the way for a move towards the all-time high region around ₹5,000, with an extended target of ₹5,100. Traders may consider buying at ₹4,687 with a stop loss at ₹4,404, which aligns closely with the 20-week EMA support.
TCPL Packaging
Buy in Cash: ₹3,029 Stop Loss: ₹2,868 Target: ₹3,300 TCPL Packaging has delivered a strong bullish reversal signal after registering an impressive gain of more than 20% in the latest week. Prior to this breakout, the stock spent several weeks consolidating near its long-term support zone around the 200-week EMA, indicating strong accumulation at lower levels. The recent surge from this key support area reflects renewed buying interest and confirms a reversal from the corrective phase. Importantly, the stock has now reclaimed all major moving averages, signalling a significant improvement in trend strength and market sentiment. The price structure has also shifted into a higher-high, higher-low formation, which is a classic indication of a developing uptrend. Strong volume participation further supports the validity of the breakout. If momentum sustains, the stock could continue its upward trajectory towards ₹3,300 in the coming weeks. Traders can consider buying at ₹3,029 with a stop loss at ₹2,868, which is positioned near the crucial 200-week EMA support level. (Disclaimer: This article is by Aakash Shah, technical research analyst, Choice Equity Broking. Views expressed are his own.)