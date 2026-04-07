Fino Payments Bank share price jumps 6% on strong Q4FY26 update

The stock opened higher at ₹127.49 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹132.34. As of 9:30 AM, the shares were trading 4.5 per cent higher at ₹128.85.

In an exchange filing, Fino Payments Bank said that it saw strong momentum in loan referrals in Q4, with 96 per cent growth over the preceding quarter (Q3FY26). It said that the disbursements reached ₹600 crore through partner institutions.

Fino Payments Bank said that 0.7 million new bank accounts opened in Q4FY26 and the total customer base reached to 17.5 million. The

It reported highest-ever quarterly renewal income of ₹62.2 crore and deposits peaked at ₹2,950+ crore in the quarter (all-time high).