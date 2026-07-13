Shares of Fino Payments Bank jumped 13 per cent on Monday after the company announced its business performance for June. The company said that it witnessed strong growth in loan disbursals and new accounts as it prepares for its proposed transition to a small finance bank.

As of 1:50 PM, the stock was trading at ₹153, up 13 per cent over its previous close of ₹135.40. A total of 27 million shares of the company changed hands for a value of ₹412.99 crore, according to NSE data.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was up 0.14 per cent at 24,240.

The stock price has jumped 12.43 per cent in the last one month, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which has gained 2.43 per cent in the same period, data showed. Fino Payments Bank stated that its core liability segment has sustained strong growth in June. The bank opened over 3.1 lakh accounts in the last month, recording a 31 per cent rise Y-oY, taking its total account numbers to 1.8 crore. Further, the bank's FinoPay mobile app recorded a 38 per cent rise in active users, bringing the total to 8.4 lakh from 6.1 lakh in June last year.