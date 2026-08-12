Finolex Cables zooms 30% in 2 days, stock hits 52-week high; here's why

Finolex Cables share price movement

Finolex Cables extended its rally, hitting a 52-week high at ₹1,375, soaring 14 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals backed by heavy volume. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the electrical cables company zoomed 30 per cent after it reported strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27).

With the past two-day rally, the market price of Finolex Cables bounced back 96 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹701 touched on January 27, 2026.

At 09:52 AM, Finolex Cables traded 10 per cent higher at ₹1,326.55, compared to 0.25 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over 10-fold. A combined 9.93 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Finolex Cables – Q1 results In Q1FY27, Finolex Cables reported 44 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue at ₹2,013 crore, supported by healthy demand across electrical wires and communication cables. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 79 per cent YoY to ₹244 crore, with margin expanding 236 bps to 12.1 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 53 per cent YoY to ₹249 crore. The company noted elevated copper prices and limited LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) and PNG (Piped Natural Gas) availability due to the Middle East conflict, which affected copper rod production and some new-product volumes. Its fibre draw expansion remains on track, with the new 4 million fibre-km capacity expected to be operational by Q3 FY27.

Finolex Cables is a leading electrical cable manufacturer in India. It has a large product portfolio of electrical, communication, and power distribution cables. The company is also present in electrical switches, LED (light emitting diode)-based lighting products, fans, miniature circuit breakers and water heater segments and conduit pipes, irons. Its products are used in the residential, commercial, infrastructure and industrial sectors. Brokerages view on cables & wires industry The cables & wires (C&W) industry has emerged as a key beneficiary of the country’s ongoing infrastructure expansion and electrification drive. Demand is supported by multiple structural growth drivers, including power transmission and distribution, residential and commercial construction, railways, telecommunications, renewable energy, and industrial capex. This diversified demand base provides sustained growth visibility and reduces dependence on any single sector, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the recent sector report.

The C&W industry expanded at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5 per cent over FY22-26 to ₹1.0 trillion, with organized players delivering robust growth of 17 per cent over the same period. As a result, the share of organized players (%) increased to 80 per cent in FY26 from 67 per cent in FY22. Looking ahead, the industry is expected to sustain its strong growth trajectory, with demand projected to grow at approximately 1.5x-2.0x real GDP growth over the medium term. This is underpinned by the sector’s direct exposure to infrastructure development, urbanization, industrialization, and rising power consumption across the economy, the brokerage firm had said.