The stock opened nearly 6 per cent higher at ₹188.60 and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹200.40.

Today's move marked the seventh consecutive session of gains for the counter. As of 11:30 AM, the Finolex Industries stock was trading 8.4 per cent higher at ₹193 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), with 22 million shares changing hands.

The rally also made Finolex Industries the top gainer on the Nifty Microcap 250 index , where it is a constituent. In comparison, the broader Nifty 50 index was up about 0.3 per cent.

READ | FirstCry shares fall 7% post Q4 results; margin pressure, competition weigh Finolex Industries has reported a 59 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its Q4FY26 consolidated net profit to ₹261.25 crore. The company had earned a net profit of ₹164.58 crore in the Q4 of FY2025. Its revenue improved by 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,314 in Q4FY26, primarily due to better realisation. The company had reported a revenue of ₹1,172 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda for the reporting quarter stood at ₹332 crore compared to ₹171 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Ebitda margin improved from 15 per cent to 25 per cent during the same period.