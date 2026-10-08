Home / Markets / News / Fintech stocks decline as MDR on UPI likely to be deferred to January 1

Fintech stocks decline as MDR on UPI likely to be deferred to January 1

Shares of Paytm, MobiKwik and Pine Labs declined amid reports that the proposed UPI merchant discount rate could be deferred to January 2027 from October 15

fintech AI India, agentic AI fintech, agentic payments, Paytm AI, Pine Labs P3P, Razorpay AI, Cashfree Payments, Juspay, NPCI UAP, Unified Agentic Protocol, UPI agentic payments, AI agents payments, fintech margins, AI payments India
The delay is aimed at keeping UPI payments free for merchants through the festive season, which runs until the year-end, amid pushback from retail traders’ associations | Representative Picture
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 8:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Shares of Indian fintech and digital payments companies fell sharply on Thursday after reports of a proposal to push back the merchant discount rate (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions to January 1, 2027, from the current start date of October 15.
 
Shares of One 97 Communications, which operates Paytm, fell as much as 10 per cent intraday before ending 5.42 per cent lower at ₹1,640 apiece. One MobiKwik Systems slid 8.47 per cent during the session and closed 4.57 per cent lower at ₹244.30, while Pine Labs dropped as much as 4.96 per cent before settling 4.39 per cent lower at ₹169.75.
 
An MDR is a levy paid by a merchant to the bank and payment company processing a digital transaction.
 
The return of MDR on UPI transactions, nearly seven years after it was scrapped, could generate ₹15,000–20,600 crore a year for India’s digital payments and banking ecosystem, according to brokerage estimates. A deferment would push part of that revenue back by about two and a half months.
 
The delay is aimed at keeping UPI payments free for merchants through the festive season, which runs until the year-end, amid pushback from retail traders’ associations.
 
Under the current proposals, a 0.4 per cent MDR will apply to peer-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above ₹2,000; it is capped at ₹300 on transactions valued above ₹75,000.
 
Certain categories, such as bill payments, fuel, education and others, have a flat fee of ₹5 on transactions over ₹2,000.
 
Consumers will not have to pay any MDR on UPI transactions.
 
UPI recorded a record average of 802 million transactions a day in September, with an average daily transaction value of ₹97,913 crore.
 
Transaction volume rose 22.6 per cent from a year earlier to 24.07 billion in September, from 19.63 billion a year earlier. The total value of transactions increased 18 per cent to ₹29.37 trillion from ₹24.89 trillion.
 
On a month-on-month basis, transaction volume fell 1.8 per cent from 24.51 billion in August, partly because September had 30 days compared with 31 in August. Transaction value declined 1.5 per cent to ₹29.37 trillion from ₹29.82 trillion.
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jane Street to SAT: Sebi changed goalposts, seeks order logs

Premium

Weak execution, order momentum for infrastructure players in Q2FY27

Premium

Agrichem majors face earnings cuts as weak demand, higher costs weigh

TCS shares jump 3% ahead of Q2 results; what to expect & how to trade?

Stock Market Close: Sensex tanks 1,045 pts, Nifty ends at 22,232 as oil tops $104; VIX jumps 10%

Topics :MDRmerchant discount rate MDRUPI transactionsOnline transactionstock markets

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchNana Patekar DeathStocks to buyRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryQ2 results todayRBI MPC Inflation ForecastKalyan Jewellers shares

First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

Next Story