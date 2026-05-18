Firing on all cylinders: Elara sees 19% upside in Solar Ind; stock up 4%

Analysts at Elara Securities have retained their ‘Buy’ rating on Solar Industries India and raised the target price after the company’s Q4FY26 results, saying the defence sector player is “firing on all cylinders”. Following this, Solar Industries shares rose 3.67 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹17,950 apiece on the NSE during intra-day deals on Monday, May 18.

The brokerage raised its target price to ₹21,290 from ₹15,450 earlier, valuing the stock at 65x March FY28E earnings versus 55x earlier. The assigned target price implies an 18.60 per cent upside from the current market price.

“SOIL is present in all four categories with proven capability in three out of four segments, which makes it a major beneficiary of global defence spending. We expect an earnings CAGR of 30 per cent in FY26–29E, with an average ROE and ROCE of 30 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively, in FY27–29E,” wrote the analysts at Elara in a research report.

CHECK Q4 Results Today At 10:31 AM, Solar Industries India shares were trading at ₹17,555, up 1.39 per cent from the previous close. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was trading at 23,361, down 281 points or 1.19 per cent. Here’s what Elara said on Solar Industries India Robust FY27 outlook: Solar Industries reported a strong quarter, driven by robust execution in defence and international businesses, Elara said. Management has guided for FY27 revenue of ₹14,000 crore, backed by a healthy order book of ₹21,300 crore, while maintaining current margins. Strong operational performance led by seamless execution: The company's revenue rose 41 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,050 crore, supported by strong execution in defence and international segments. Customer-wise, Coal India sales (9 per cent of Q4 revenue) declined 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹270 crore, while non-CIL and institutional sales (10 per cent) rose 1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹310 crore. Housing and infrastructure revenue (15 per cent contribution) increased 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹440 crore.

The international business, contributing 33 per cent to revenue, rose 32 per cent to ₹1,060 crore, while defence revenue, also contributing 33 per cent, surged 134 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,000 crore. Ebitda stood at ₹820 crore, up 53 per cent Y-o-Y, while margins expanded 210 basis points Y-o-Y to 27.1 per cent. PAT rose 72 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹550 crore. Margins expand 210 bps: Elara further highlighted that the company’s Ebitda margin expanded 210 basis points Y-o-Y to 27.1 per cent, while Ebitda rose 53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹820 crore in Q4FY26, aided by better gross margins and execution of defence and international business orders. SOIL, Elara said, is targeting to maintain Ebitda margins at current levels in FY27.

Defence remains key growth driver: Defence revenue, contributing 33 per cent to Q4 revenue, rose 134 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,000 crore and continues to be a major growth driver for SOIL. The company has guided for defence revenue of ₹4,500 crore in FY27. The company’s order book stood at ₹21,300 crore, of which around ₹18,000 crore is defence-related, mainly driven by Pinaka orders and upcoming opportunities in similar systems. Elara noted that the Bhargavastra counter-drone system is in the final stage of development, with all trials expected to be completed within CY26. “The company is nearing readiness for full-scale 155mm ammunition round supplies in the near term,” said Elara.